Constitution day: Amit Shah to visit PMC HQ next week

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Constitution Day on November 26. During his visit, Shah will unveil the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the entrance of the extended main building of PMC.

He will also lay the foundation stone for setting up a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the garden within the civic headquarter premises. He will later address party workers at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

“The visit of Union Minister Amit Shah to the civic main building is an indication that the BJP is going to put in all efforts to contest the forthcoming PMC elections. BJP’s victory has been ensured wherever the Union minister has visited so far,” said Ganesh Bidkar, leader of BJP in PMC.

“His visit is going to be a booster for BJP party workers for the forthcoming elections. It will be a step towards success in polls…,” Bidkar said.

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik said this would be Shah’s first visit to the city after taking over as Union Home Minister, so it holds special significance. He will first visit the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Manjari and then visit PMC.



Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil would be chief guests for the party rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, where Shah would be addressing party workers.

The existing five-year term of the general body of PMC comes to an end on February 15, and civic elections are expected to be held early next year.

The city unit of BJP faces a stiff challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and mainly the NCP, during the forthcoming elections. The BJP had come to power for the first time in the PMC in 2017, ousting the ruling NCP.