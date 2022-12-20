scorecardresearch
Constable held for demanding Rs 10,000 bribe, one booked

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a constable from the Chakan police station in a bribery case.

Police have also booked one Kisan Andre in the case, along with the arrested accused — identified as Santosh Pandharkar, a constable from the Chakan police station. An FIR was registered at the Chakan police station on Monday, reads a press release issued by ACB’s deputy superintendent of police Shrihari Patil.

Pandharkar had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a man a few months ago, promising to not name him an accused in a case registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Chakan police station, said officials.

The man, however, filed a complaint against Pandharkar at the ACB’s Pune office, and an investigation was launched in the case. On October 3 this year, ACB sleuths confirmed that Pandharkar along with Andre had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

