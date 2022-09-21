scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Constable found dead in Pune CRPF campus, suicide suspected

The deceased hailed from Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, said officials. He was posted at the wireless communication unit of the CRPF campus at Talegaon Dabhade.

Officers from the Talegaon Dabhade police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction identified the deceased as Amaresh Kumar Giri.

In a suspected case of suicide, a 30-year-old constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was found dead in the CRPF campus at Talegaon Dabhade in Pune District Tuesday morning.

Giri was posted at the wireless communication unit of the CRPF campus, around 30 kilometers away from Pune city.

Giri was posted at the wireless communication unit of the CRPF campus, around 30 kilometers away from Pune city.

Inspector Ganesh Jawadwad, the in-charge of Talegaon Dabhade police station, said: “We have been informed that Giri had returned from his leave on Monday and was assigned afternoon duty on Tuesday. Around 10.15 am, he was found dead in a store room on the campus. Primary investigation points to death by suicide. We have launched an investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the incident.”

Jawadwad added: “No note has been found in the initial investigation till now. CRPF authorities have made arrangements to send the body of the deceased to his native village.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:41:51 am
Live Blog

