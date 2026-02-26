Considering options to reduce vehicles on road: Pune District Collector

Dudi added that the feasibility and the legality of both the options was being studied and that a decision would be taken in the next month. “We will study the options and then submit a proposal to the state government for approval,” he said.

The Pune administration is considering multiple options to reduce the number of private vehicles on city roads to control pollution and traffic, District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Refuting media reports that a decision to ban vehicles older than 15 years from the roads of Pune had been finalised, Dudi said that this was one of the two options discussed in a recent road safety meeting conducted between various concerned departments.

Dudi said, “We are considering various options to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads of the city. We had a discussion that we should try eliminating older vehicles. One of the options discussed in the meeting was to ban vehicles older than 15 years. However there is a court ruling that you cannot ban vehicles on the basis of age. So the other suggestion was that we could eliminate vehicles which are older than Bharat Stage VI category, then we can make substantial reductions in emissions and traffic. However these options were only discussed and no decision was finalised.”