Pune: Conmen demand Rs 50 lakh from businessman to settle ‘ED probe’; booked

A group of conmen allegedly tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, claiming that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) were looking into an alleged financial fraud by his company.

The businessman, who runs a reputed group of companies, lodged an FIR at the Vishrambag police station. Based on his complaint, police booked Rupesh Chaudhary, Amir Mirchandani and others under Sections 385, 387, 506, 34 of the IPC.

Police said on September 22, the accused allegedly claimed that a financial fraud had taken place in a Rs 68-crore loan taken by one of the companies in the businessman’s group. The accused told the businessman that they had “good contacts” in the ED and could settle the issue.