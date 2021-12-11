Congress workers need to highlight role of party in freedom struggle: Balasaheb Thorat

Senior Congress leader and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said that attempts are being made to “change the history of the country”, so Congress workers have to take efforts to reach out to citizens to highlight the contribution of Congress in the freedom struggle and towards nation building.

“We are falling short in reaching out to citizens about the role played by the Congress in freedom struggle and nation building. There are attempts being made to change history, but we should pull up our socks and take responsibility to present the true history…,” Thorat said at a function organised to celebrate 50 years of India’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The event was organised by Congress leader Ulhas Bagul.

Thorat said the 1971 India-Pakistan war took place during the tenure of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister.

“The leadership of Indira Gandhi was instrumental during the war and the formation of Bangladesh. Late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee too had praised her for the action,” he said.

Now, deliberate attempts are being made to ignore the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family in freedom struggle and nation-building, he said.