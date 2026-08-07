Congress worker dies in road accident on Pune–Mumbai Expressway ‘Missing Link’

Tushar Bhumkar, 35, who died in the road accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway Missing Link; (right) The mangled remains of the SUV involved in the accident (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

A local Congress party worker in Pimpri Chinchwad died after his speeding SUV heading towards Mumbai collided with a mini truck on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway ‘Missing Link’ early on Friday. Six others were injured in the accident.

The police have identified the deceased as Tushar Bhumkar, 35, a resident of Wakad whose wife had contested the civic body elections as a Congress candidate.

Shivaji Pawar, Superintendent (Pune Range), Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), said the SUV hit the truck from the rear around 1.20 am.

The police have booked the car driver for negligent driving.

“Bhumkar was sitting next to the driver. He died in the mishap. Four others in the SUV, along with the driver and cleaner of the Tempo, received minor injuries in the incident. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are stable. Prima facie, it is known that speeding was the cause behind the mishap. Further investigation is on,” said Sachin Patil, inspector, Lonavala city police station.