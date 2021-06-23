Congress will not break MVA alliance, will support govt for full 5 years: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan Wednesday said the Congress has no intention of breaking the three-party alliance and the party will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for full five years.

“The Congress will not break the three-party alliance which formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. We are fully confident that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will last a full five-year term. This alliance was formed to keep the BJP out of power and therefore there is no question of withdrawing support to the government from the Congress side,” Chavan told The Indian Express.

Chavan’s reaction came following the bitterness caused in the MVA government over MPCC chief Nana Patole’s statement that Congress will contest all future elections on its own. Even Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap has made the same remarks. In fact, Patole has also expressed his desire to become the chief minister. This has upset especially the Shiv Sena with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indirectly attacking the Congress last week during the party’s foundation day celebrations.

Refuting the claims that Congress was trying to weaken the MVA government, Chavan said, “There is nothing wrong in saying that the Congress will contest all elections on its own strength. If we say that we will contest one-third of the seats, then we will have only 80 seats out of the 288 seats…Then our workers and leaders will not feel energised to work on other seats…”

Stating that the Chief Minister should not take MPCC chief’s statement seriously, Chavan said, “Patole has made the statement in a bid to motivate the party rank and file. He has been given the responsibility of revitalizing and strengthen the party. His statement should be read in that context. The CM should not take it seriously.”

This is because, Chavan said, the decision of the three-party alliance was taken by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. “The party leadership will take a final call about the alliance. It will not be decided in Mumbai,” he said.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had echoed similar views last week. “The decision of the alliance was taken by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The future decision relating to the alliance will also be taken by them,” he had said.

Asked about the ongoing back-door diplomacy between Shiv Sena and BJP, Chavan said, “The BJP seems to have realised that the chemistry between Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray was not good…And that is why they seem to have opened a direct channel of communication with the Shiv Sena. But this does not mean there is an immediate threat to the MVA government. At least, not as of now…It is also rumoured that Fadnavis will be included in the Central cabinet to ease tensions in the state between BJP and Sena.”

Eyebrows were raised when the CM recently held a 30-minute long one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and subsequently meeting State Governor to wish him on his birthday.

Asked whether he was in favour of the three-party alliance for assembly and parliamentary polls, Chavan said the elections were far away and therefore he wouldn’t like to comment.

Chavan said the Congress party’s primary target in the immediate future is the local body polls. “We will see how the party fares in these polls…It will help decide our future course of action,” he said.