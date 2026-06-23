Congress holds whip march to ‘wake up anti-farmer Modi Government’

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshavardhan Sapkal on Tuesday alleged that agricultural produce prices have been consistently declining since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and that the PM has surrendered India’s self-respect before the United States and mortgaged the country’s dignity.

“Whatever US President Donald Trump says, Narendra Modi follows,” he said, adding that PM Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have no concern for the issues faced by farmers and youth.

Sapkal was speaking during the “Whip March” taken out to the District Collector’s office in Nanded under his leadership. A farmers’ convention was also held on the occasion.

Hundreds of farmers participated, carrying whips and travelling in bullock carts and tractors. Slogans were raised against what participants described as the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government.

“It is easy to wake someone who is asleep, but to awaken those pretending to sleep, one must wield a whip. That is why this Whip March has been organised against the anti-farmer BJP government,” Sapkal said.

Among those present were Nanded North District Congress Committee President and MP, Ravindra Chavan, Nanded South District President Vitthal Pawade, OBC Department State President Yashpal Bhinge, Nanded City President Abdul Gaffar Abdul Sattar, former District President Hanumantrao Patil Betmogrekar, Rajesh Pawade, Pappu Patil Kondekar, Balaji Gade Patil, State Secretary Shravan Rapanwad,

Dhanraj Rathod, office-bearers, and a large number of farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Sapkal launched a sharp attack on the BJP government. He said in 2014, Narendra Modi made numerous promises: better prices for farm produce, doubling farmers’ income, creating 100 smart cities, generating 20 million jobs annually, reducing petrol and diesel prices to ₹40 per litre, and making LPG cylinders available for ₹400. “But once in power, Modi forgot all these promises,” he alleged.

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Sapkal claimed that while the BJP had once promised to clear farmers’ land records (7/12 extracts), it is now attempting to erase farmers’ names from those records and hand over land to industrialists such as Adani and Ambani. He alleged that the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway project was unnecessary and intended to acquire farmers’ land.

He also criticised the government over unemployment and examination paper leaks, stating that educated youth possess degrees but no jobs, while paper leak scandals occur every year. Referring to the Ladki Bahin scheme, he alleged that the government betrayed women by promising ₹2,100 per month but providing only Rs 1,500 and excluding 8 million beneficiaries from the scheme.

“The BJP-led Mahayuti has deceived women, youth, and farmers alike,” he said.

He pointed out that fuel prices had crossed Rs 100 per litre and LPG cylinder prices had exceeded Rs 1,000, while essential commodity prices had risen sharply but agricultural produce prices had not.

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Sapkal said while Prime Minister Modi advises citizens to reduce their consumption of cooking oil, petrol, and even refrain from buying gold, he himself continues to travel abroad frequently. He also accused the Modi government of waiving loans worth billions of rupees for a handful of industrialists while neglecting ordinary citizens.

“This government does not work for the Bahujan community, the poor, or farmers; it works only for Adani and Ambani,” he claimed. He also accused the Modi government of undermining democracy and the Constitution, warning that any attempt to tamper with democratic and constitutional values would be met with resistance.

Sapkal said that supporters of CM Devendra Fadnavis often claim he possesses “divine powers.” However, he questioned why these powers do not help solve the problems of farmers, youth, or women. “This so-called divine power seems useful only for engineering splits in opposition parties,” he remarked.