Congress warns of protest if petrol prices not reduced as crude oil prices drop

THE CONGRESS on Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation if the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) fails to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in tune with the fall in crude oil prices in the international market.

In a memorandum submitted to the regional office of HPCL in the city, state Congress vice-president Mohan Joshi and Ramesh Bagwe said the prices of petrol and diesel are high despite the sharp decrease in crude oil prices. “In March, the prices of petrol and diesel were above Rs 100 per litre as crude oil price was 129 dollars per barrel. In the last few months, the crude oil price has reduced drastically in international market. The crude oil price is around 76 to 80 dollar per barrel now. Despite this, the petrol and diesel prices are around Rs 106 and Rs 94 per litre respectively in the country,” they said. Moreover, the oil exports to European countries from India has increased in the past few months.