Congress summons party leaders from Maharashtra to Delhi

The Congress leadership has summoned party leaders from Maharashtra to Delhi for a round of discussions on various key issues relating to the state on Saturday. During the meeting, the Congress leadership is also likely to discuss the change in leadership in the state.

Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwarie said, “The Congress leadership regularly discusses party matters and working of the government with party leaders. In the current situation, the party leadership might want to discuss the party’s stand on farmer agitation and other relevant issues which it expects the state unit should take up.”

Congress leaders said one of the key issues which the party leadership intends to discuss is the change in State leadership. There are wide speculations that incumbent State president Balasaheb Thorat is likely to be replaced. Thorat himself has said that he would be happy to see a younger leadership heading the State unit.

The name of Nana Patole, who is the state legislative assembly speaker, has been doing the rounds for sometime. Patole has himself expressed his desire to lead the state party unit.

The Congress leadership is also expected to discuss the renaming issue of Aurangabad which has soured the Congress relations with the Shiv Sena. The Sena has repeatedly insisted that it would address Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and was determined to get the name changed officially. “Aurangabad was not secular…We will continue to address Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. The name was changed by Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray 30 years back,” said Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.