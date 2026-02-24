Congress spokesperson thrashed by Hindutva activist following arguments outside a news channel office

A Congress party spokesperson was allegedly slapped and kicked by Hindutva activists following arguments outside Pudhari News office in Pune at 5.30 pm on Monday evening.

Hanumant Pawar, a Congress party spokesperson from Maharashtra and Tushar Damgude, a well known Hindutva activist and social media influencer, have participated in various news channel debates on different issues. On Monday, both came to Pudhari news for a debate.

After the programme, both came out and following some arguments, Damgude allegedly slapped Pawar. Subsequently, his friends also thrashed the Congress spokesperson. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Pawar alleged that Damgude questioned him for opposing the BJP, RSS and supporting Congress state president Harshawardhan Sapkal and also threatened him by showing a gun. Pawar filed a complaint against Damgude and others at the Swargate police station.