Congress spokesperson thrashed by Hindutva activist following arguments outside a news channel office

Congress spokesperson Hanumant Pawar alleged he was assaulted outside Pudhari News office in Pune after a debate. Police are investigating the incident.

A Congress party spokesperson was allegedly slapped and kicked by Hindutva activists following arguments outside Pudhari News office in Pune at 5.30 pm on Monday evening.

Hanumant Pawar, a Congress party spokesperson from Maharashtra and Tushar Damgude, a well known Hindutva activist and social media influencer, have participated in various news channel debates on different issues. On Monday, both came to Pudhari news for a debate.

After the programme, both came out and following some arguments, Damgude allegedly slapped Pawar. Subsequently, his friends also thrashed the Congress spokesperson. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Pawar alleged that Damgude questioned him for opposing the BJP, RSS and supporting Congress state president Harshawardhan Sapkal and also threatened him by showing a gun. Pawar filed a complaint against Damgude and others at the Swargate police station.

Damgude is the complainant in the Elgaar Parishad case in which as many as 16 persons were arrested for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

Damgude refuted the allegations made by Pawar. Damgude said during a recent debate on a news channel over Tipu Sultan, Pawar used objectionable and abusive language against him. Damgude alleged that Pawar again hurled abuses at him outside the Pudhari News office and threatened him for taking stand against Naxalites. Damgude said he was also filing a police complaint against Pawar,

Police said the process of lodging an offence in this matter was on and investigation is being done.

