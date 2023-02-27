scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Congress says BJP using money, muscle power in Kasba, party rejects claim

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, who had held a protest Saturday, on Sunday said the BJP had pressured the administration to not take action against those distributing money and threatening voters.

Queue of voters at the Acharya Vinoba Bhave School in Ganj Peth. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)
AFTER AN intense election campaign, there was some drama on polling day in Kasba when the Congress accused the BJP of using money and muscle power to win the election. The BJP hit back by saying the allegations were baseless and the Congress candidate has insulted voters by saying voters had taken money.

However, senior BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol said such allegations were common during elections but finally the public mandate has to be accepted by everyone. Mohol added that voters have traditionally stood by the BJP in Kasba and this trend will continue this time as well.

BJP leader Madhuri Misal said the Congress was merely making baseless allegations.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 04:14 IST
