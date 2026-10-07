Congress’s Satej Patil says BJP deliberately fielded his niece from Pune MLC seat: ‘Will ensure victory of MVA candidate’

Smita Jadhav of BJP will face challenge from Harshada Deshmukh of NCP(SP) in the Pune Graduates constituency.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneOct 7, 2026 12:01 AM IST
Satej Patil, Smita Jadhav, Congress MLC Satej Patil, Pune MLC, State Legislative Council polls, Pune MLC seat, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsCongress MLC Satej Patil (Instagram/satejpatil)
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Congress MLC Satej Patil Tuesday said that the BJP fielded his niece Smita Jadhav from Pune Graduates constituency for State Legislative Council polls deliberately to out him in a bind.

”If the BJP and the Chief Minister have so much affection for the Jadhav family, they should have appointed my niece Smita Jadhav directly as an MLC through the Governor’s quota. But they didn’t. Instead they fielded her from Pune seat to put me in a bind,” Patil told The Indian Express.

The Congress leader, however, said the nomination of his niece Smita Jadhav by BJP won’t change his political stand. ”Though BJP has deliberately played the ploy, it will not change my political stand. My conviction is very strong. I have my political career to look after… I will campaign hard and ensure victory of the  Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate,” he said.

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Smita Jadhav of BJP will face challenge from Harshada Deshmukh of NCP(SP) in the Pune Graduates constituency.

Smita Jadhav is the daughter of P D Patil, chancellor of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri and wife of Yogesh Jadhav, director of ”Pudhari.” Harshada Deshmukh is the daughter of Prabhakar Deshmukh, former Pune divisional commissioner.

After she was nominated as the candidate by BJP, Smita Jadhav had said that she has the blessings of her uncle. To this, Patil said, “A maternal uncle looking out for his niece is a family bond. However, political positions and personal relationships are distinct.”

Besides, the MVA has renominated Jayant Asgaonkar from the Teachers’ constituency in Pune.

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Patil said that the MVA will fight this election with full force without any internal rift and win both seats. “If anyone from our party or other constituent parties is upset or has filed a nomination, we will have a constructive discussion with them and request them to withdraw their nomination,” he said.

Congress city president Prashant Jagtap said the MVA is not facing any rebellion in both the seats in Pune. ”The Congress has renominated Asgaonkar from Teachers constituency and we are confident of his victory,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patil also spoke about the speculations surrounding Kolhapur’s Gokul Dairy election. “News claiming the Gokul election would be held unopposed due to the drought was intentionally leaked. If you argue for an unopposed Gokul election because of drought, then why are you conducting the Legislative Council and District Central Cooperative Bank elections?,” he asked.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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