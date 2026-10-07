Congress’s Satej Patil says BJP deliberately fielded his niece from Pune MLC seat: ‘Will ensure victory of MVA candidate’

Congress MLC Satej Patil Tuesday said that the BJP fielded his niece Smita Jadhav from Pune Graduates constituency for State Legislative Council polls deliberately to out him in a bind.

”If the BJP and the Chief Minister have so much affection for the Jadhav family, they should have appointed my niece Smita Jadhav directly as an MLC through the Governor’s quota. But they didn’t. Instead they fielded her from Pune seat to put me in a bind,” Patil told The Indian Express.

The Congress leader, however, said the nomination of his niece Smita Jadhav by BJP won’t change his political stand. ”Though BJP has deliberately played the ploy, it will not change my political stand. My conviction is very strong. I have my political career to look after… I will campaign hard and ensure victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate,” he said.