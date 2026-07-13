Modi’s silence on Ram temple donation scam exposes BJP: Congress

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Taking on the BJP over the alleged donation theft at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue as BJP leaders were involved in the alleged scam.
In Pune, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar criticised the ruling BJP at the Centre for major scams and said this money was being used to split other political parties.
The Congress launched a campaign across the country about the financial irregularities in the alleged theft.
Patkar said, “Devotees in the country donated to the Ram temple with great devotion. There was a scam in it, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ready to say a word about it. The Ram Mandir donation scam has exposed the BJP.”
The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Modi should give detailed and transparent information about the alleged scam to the public, but he was not ready to talk about the fraud.
He added that a criminal case should be registered against Champat Rai and Anil Mishra and the case should be thoroughly investigated by the judges of the Supreme Court.
“The existing Ram Temple trust should be abolished and a comprehensive trust appointed. The expenses that this trust has spent so far should be audited,” said Patkar, adding that the BJP was adopting a policy of using money from this alleged financial fraud to pull down governments of various states and gain power.