Modi’s silence on Ram temple donation scam exposes BJP: Congress

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar criticised the ruling BJP at the Centre for major scams and said this money was being used to split other political parties. (Credits: Facebook/ Amit Patkar﻿)

Taking on the BJP over the alleged donation theft at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue as BJP leaders were involved in the alleged scam.

In Pune, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar criticised the ruling BJP at the Centre for major scams and said this money was being used to split other political parties.

The Congress launched a campaign across the country about the financial irregularities in the alleged theft.

Patkar said, “Devotees in the country donated to the Ram temple with great devotion. There was a scam in it, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ready to say a word about it. The Ram Mandir donation scam has exposed the BJP.”