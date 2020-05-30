Congress opposes BJP’s use of TDR proposal

Gopal Tiwari said the Covid-19 pandemic has proved that the infection spreads more in highly congested and densely populated area. (File) Gopal Tiwari said the Covid-19 pandemic has proved that the infection spreads more in highly congested and densely populated area. (File)

As the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) proposed to allow use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) for redevelopment of buildings along roads up to nine-metre wide, Congress leader Gopal Tiwari on Friday opposed the request, saying it would go against the need of decongesting the city amid the ongoing pandemic.

Tiwari said the Covid-19 pandemic has proved that the infection spreads more in highly congested and densely populated area. “The additional TDR for redevelopment of buildings alongside nine-metre roads will encourage builders to construct taller buildings with more tenements and increased population,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has proposed to widen narrow roads in the city to a minimum width of nine metres and decongest the city area. A total of 103 km of road stretch has been proposed in 323 area and public opinion has been sought for the purpose.

Earlier, Maharashtra BJP chief and former state minister Chandrakant Patil had urged the PMC to allow use of TDR for redevelopment of buildings alongside nine-metre-wide roads in the city, as per requests from property owners.

