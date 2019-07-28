Congress-NCP will win 160 seats, return to power: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat exuded confidence that the Congress-NCP alliance will win 160 seats and form the government at the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

Advertising

“We are confident that we will win 160 seats and return to power,” Thorat said at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan on Saturday.

His comments came in the wake of claims made by the BJP that their alliance will win 220 seats and decimate the Congress-NCP alliance.

Asked if the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will be a part of the Congress-NCP alliance, Thorat said they had written to the VBA, seeking a discussion with them.

Advertising

“They have replied to our letter. The communication through letters is underway,” he said.

The presence of VBA candidates had led to a loss of nine Lok Sabha seats for the Congress-NCP alliance. Regarding a meeting of Congress leader Harshavardhan Patil with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which has led to speculations of Patil joining the BJP, Thorat said his permission was taken.

“Patil had met in connection with the release of a book… The book will be released by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the chief minister will be present for it. Patil had taken my permission before meeting the CM,” he said.

Regarding the central government resorting to amend the RTI Act, Thorat said, “This is another example of how the central government is trying to control democratic institutions. They are now trying to control the salaries and tenures of RTI commissioners,” he said.

Slamming the all-round failure of the state and central governments, Thorat said, “Unemployment has risen during the tenure of the current governments. The drought situation has worsened. The farmers are protesting daily. Industries are fearing to set up shop, especially after demonetisation. The people have lost trust in the governments,” he said.