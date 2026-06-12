NCP (SP) rejects Congress merger rumours; Nana Patole claims idea was originally Sharad Pawar’s

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole claimed it was Sharad Pawar who had proposed a merger with the Congress after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion in 2023. (File Photo)

Amid speculation over a possible merger between the Congress and the NCP (SP), the Sharad Pawar-led party on Friday denied receiving any such proposal, even as the Congress claimed the idea came from the veteran leader himself—years ago.

“No such information has reached me. There is no truth to the news,” Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said on Friday. He added that the NCP (SP) held a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, where national president Sharad Pawar was present, but no such merger was discussed.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said the “need of the hour” was for all “Left-leaning parties to come together”. “The recent two or three Assembly elections have brought wisdom to the leaders of all parties. Whether it is Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, or anyone else, everyone has been tested. But if we want to save the country’s Constitution and keep a check on those in power, then Left-leaning parties must come together,” he added.