Congress MLA urges minister to reopen online registration for engg CET

A CET for engineering courses will be held in two sessions between September 4 to 20. (File Photo)

Congress MLA from Kolhapur South, Ruturaj Patil, has demanded opening up online registration for the engineering courses’ Common Entrance Test (CET) for students who have passed HSC or Class 12. The legislator said many students have not been able to enroll themselves as the online facility was closed on July 15. He has written a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, requesting that the online registration facility be opened up for students again.

In his letter to the minister, Patil said, “Many students whose HSC results were declared this week have secured very good marks. Thousands of them want to pursue the engineering stream by taking the CET for engineering colleges in Maharashtra. However, the online registration facility was closed on July 15… I request you to open the facility for five days to allow the students to enroll themselves for the CET exam.”

Patil said many students and their parents had approached him to request an additional opportunity to enroll for the entrance exam.