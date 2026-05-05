Congress-led UDF sweeps Kerala: ‘An interesting transformation’. Pune’s large Kerala community welcomes change

As the entire country keenly awaited the outcome of the assembly elections in five states, the results for which were declared on Monday, a large community from Kerala was specially looking at the results of their home state where they have ancestral and family connections.

“This is a clear majority win for the UDF, reflecting the secular face of Kerala. Several ministers were defeated, indicating a strong anti-incumbency factor against the previous LDF government,” said Gopalakrishnan Nair, General Secretary of Poona Keraleeya Samaj.

“While I’m glad we’re having a change in governance I’m worried about the Congress because they hardly seem to have their plan together,” said a student from Kerala who wished to remain anonymous.