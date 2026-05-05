Congress-led UDF sweeps Kerala: ‘An interesting transformation’. Pune’s large Kerala community welcomes change

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
As the entire country keenly awaited the outcome of the assembly elections in five states, the results for which were declared on Monday, a large community from Kerala was specially looking at the results of their home state where they have ancestral and family connections.
“This is a clear majority win for the UDF, reflecting the secular face of Kerala. Several ministers were defeated, indicating a strong anti-incumbency factor against the previous LDF government,” said Gopalakrishnan Nair, General Secretary of Poona Keraleeya Samaj.
“While I’m glad we’re having a change in governance I’m worried about the Congress because they hardly seem to have their plan together,” said a student from Kerala who wished to remain anonymous.
Pradeep Parappil, a resident of Aundh, said, “People were looking for a change, this huge win from UDF is significant. The second thing is that BJP has won two seats for the first time. In Kerala, the tussle is usually between two parties LDF and UDF. BJP managed to get a foot in as well— This is transformational. From LDF to UDF and BJP. It’s an interesting transformation.”
Praveen Pillai said the power struggle between the UDF and LDF has existed for a long time. “For me, the entry of BJP in the state assembly is noteworthy. I think this is going to change the politics of Kerala in the future,” he said.
Ranjani Prabhakaran said there are certain issues mainly concerning the youth in the state that need to be addressed on priority basis by the new government. “The youth have to struggle in highly competitive situations for their employment. The UDF will hopefully strengthen higher education in the state and work towards creating employment opportunities for the youth,” she said.