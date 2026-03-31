Congress launches organisational restructuring drive in state

In keeping with the policy of the All India Congress Committee, an organisational restructuring drive was launched in the state to strengthen district party committees by appointing district presidents across Maharashtra. Under this campaign, national-level leaders will visit districts, interact with local workers, and oversee the selection of district presidents, said MPCC chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday.

Alongside this, appointments at the taluka, mandal, and village levels will also be held by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Emphasis is being placed on strengthening the organisation, and this year has been declared as the year of organisation, said Sapkal.

A meeting of senior leaders, district presidents, and coordinators of the organisational drive was held at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Harshvardhan Sapkal.