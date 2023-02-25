scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

Congress candidate of Kasba Ravindra Dhangekar alleges misuse of power by BJP to win polls, sits on hunger strike

The BJP accused Congress of making false allegations after sensing a defeat.

Dhangekar alleged that workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are being threatened by the police. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)
Listen to this article
Congress candidate of Kasba Ravindra Dhangekar alleges misuse of power by BJP to win polls, sits on hunger strike
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Congress candidate for the Kasba bypolls, Ravindra Dhangekar, Saturday alleged that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is using money and muscle power to win the polls and sat on a hunger strike a day before the scheduled polling on Sunday.

Dhangekar and other senior Congress leaders of the city alleged that workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are being threatened by the police while those belonging to the BJP are being “given protection while they distribute money to the voters”.

Also read |High-decibel road shows by BJP, Cong mark end of Kasba by-poll campaign

He added, “The BJP is misusing power. They violated the election code as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrakant Patil continued campaigning even after 5 pm Friday. The election commission and the police did not register any complaint against them for violation of the election code.”

Dhangekar, who sat on a hunger strike outside Kasba Ganpati temple, said the BJP ministers are distributing money to woo voters and are using goons to threaten people to vote for the BJP candidate. “This is against democracy and against the Constitution. The BJP cannot misuse power during an election,” Dhangekar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused Congress of making false allegations after sensing a defeat. City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik said, “The Congress candidate is engaging in a stunt to gain publicity. We will file a complaint against him before the Election Commission.”

Also Read
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba Pune
Kasba bypoll: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brings up ‘Hindutva’ after Pawa...
Baramati Indapur highway women hit
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified ve...
Hasan Ali Khan: Once known for fancy lifestyle, plagued by multiple cases...
Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal
Tucked away in Pune’s old city, a treasure trove of Maratha history

“It is an insult of the voters of Kasba when the Congress candidate says they are being given money,” he added.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 14:26 IST
Next Story

ABVP, SFI students clash at Hyderabad Central University

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close