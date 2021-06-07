Congress holds protest at 36 locations against rising fuel prices

The UPA government had ensured that prices of petroleum products did not change even if crude oil prices in the international market increased,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe during the protest. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The City Congress unit on Monday staged a protest at 36 locations in Pune over the rising prices of petroleum products. The party accused the Union government of ignoring the sufferings of the common person.

“The prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have increased tremendously in the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government. The UPA government had ensured that prices of petroleum products did not change even if crude oil prices in the international market increased,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe during the protest outside a petrol pump near B T Kawade Road.

He said the central government has not taken any effort to provide relief to the people when the prices of petroleum products are increasing. “The citizens have suffered due to the pandemic and now the increasing prices of petroleum products and other goods have added to their sufferings,” Bagawe said.