Cong seeks white paper on gas pipeline projects

The Congress demanded that the Modi government release a White Paper regarding the operational status of gas pipeline supply schemes initiated after 2014.

Gopal Tiwari, senior spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress, claimed that during Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure, several schemes and projects for distributing crude oil or primarily natural gas through closed/underground pipelines were discussed, deliberated upon, and partially implemented.

He said among these closed-pipeline projects, the most prominent and widely discussed was the Iran-Pakistan-India (IPI) Gas Pipeline, also known as the Peace Pipeline.

This 2,700 km project was intended to bring natural gas from Iran to India via Pakistan, fulfilling the fuel needs of South Asia, he said.

The Congress demanded that the Modi government release a White Paper regarding the operational status of gas pipeline supply schemes initiated after 2014.