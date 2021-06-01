Congress claims Centre not giving PMC permission to buy vaccine doses directly from SII

The first drive-in vaccination facility was started in Pune city on Monday for differently-abled and ageing residents. (Express Photo)

The Congress on Monday claimed that the BJP-led central government was not giving permission to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to purchase Covishield doses directly from city-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII).

“Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had requested the city-based SII to provide 25 lakh doses for Pune. The SII agreed to it and had communicated to the PMC that it was ready to supply the doses to the civic body provided the Union government gives permission for it,” said state Congress vice-president Mohan Joshi.

But the Centre had not given permission to PMC, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the PMC has already written a letter to the Union Health Ministry, seeking permission for SII to sell vaccine doses directly to the PMC.

“We have also sought appointment with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss the issue. The SII is based in Pune and the city has been worst hit by Covid-19, so we will request the Centre to consider the city as a special case to directly purchase vaccines from SII,” he said, adding that the meeting should take place in the next few days.

First drive-in vaccination facility

The first drive-in vaccination facility was started in Pune city on Monday for differently-abled and ageing residents. The drive-in facility at Vitthal Tupe Patil cultural hall in Hadapsar was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar virtually.

“I am very happy that the first drive-in vaccination facility in the city was started in Hadapsar assembly constituency, represented by me in the state assembly. Needy citizens will now be able to get the vaccine while sitting in their vehicles,” said NCP legislator Chetan Tupe.