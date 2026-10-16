Congress Bhavan pandal tightens food, water safety

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By Bhagyashri Prajapati
Ahead of the four-day bhog prasad distribution at the Durga puja pandal at Congress Bhavan, organisers have set food measures in place as per Food and Drug Administration (FDA) norms.
A first-stage clearance was already done with a second-stage approval underway.
The bhog will be served from October 17 to 20. Organiser Somendra Shah said preparations began about a month ago following a meeting with FDA Commissioner Digambar W Bhogawade on September 17. The meeting was arranged based on a reference from Dr Anupam Kashyapi. Shah said he met the official in person and then followed up with the rest of the FDA team.
Officials flagged water and sweet products as the main areas of concern, Shah said. In response, the organisers bought new Sintex water tanks and pipes. A water sample was collected, photographed at the collection point, sent for testing, and the report has been received.
Milk products used for the bhog were bought from Chikhli, with manufacturing and expiry dates clearly marked, so they can be shown to inspecting officers. For takeaway prasad, the organisers are using food-grade, FDA-approved plastic boxes of the type recommended by the department. Fruits will also go through medical testing and certification.
Everyone involved in preparing and distributing the bhog has been medically examined and found free of contagious diseases. Volunteers will wear disposable head covers, masks, gloves and aprons throughout the four days. The cooks are due to arrive on the eve of distribution, and cotton aprons are being arranged for them. Their medical certification is also in process.
On the ground, the pandal was clean and orderly, with volunteers already wearing caps and gloves.
“We have complied with the first-level inspection and the guidelines given to us,” Shah said. The organisers have submitted photographs and documents for the second stage, after which they expect written certificates from the FDA.
The organisers described the event as one of the biggest on their calendar, with work beginning around the Ganesh festival. According to Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, awareness of food safety has been limited, and several eateries were shut down this year, which makes such compliance all the more significant.