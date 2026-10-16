Congress Bhavan pandal tightens food, water safety

By Bhagyashri Prajapati

Ahead of the four-day bhog prasad distribution at the Durga puja pandal at Congress Bhavan, organisers have set food measures in place as per Food and Drug Administration (FDA) norms.

A first-stage clearance was already done with a second-stage approval underway.

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The bhog will be served from October 17 to 20. Organiser Somendra Shah said preparations began about a month ago following a meeting with FDA Commissioner Digambar W Bhogawade on September 17. The meeting was arranged based on a reference from Dr Anupam Kashyapi. Shah said he met the official in person and then followed up with the rest of the FDA team.