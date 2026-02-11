Congress, AAP back doubts raised by Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar plane crash

At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rohit Pawar raised several questions on the plane crash.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 09:53 AM IST
Rohit PawarRohit Pawar earlier demanded a thorough probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar (File photo: FB)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra unit of Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday backed MLA Rohit Pawar over the doubts raised by him on the plane crash involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Both the parties said there should be a thorough investigation into the incident, including into the allegations made by the MLA.

“There is logic in what Rohit Pawar is saying. He has raised doubts over the plane crash. The Black Box of the plane has been recovered and therefore the truth should come out as to what exactly happened…Allegations and doubts raised by Rohit Pawar should be probed,” said Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.

The Congress said a thorough probe into the incident should be carried out and all facts should be placed in public domain.

‘Probe must’: AAP

Similarly, AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, ”Rohit Pawar has rightly raised several doubts into the plane crash. There is some truth in what he is saying. The government has already launched a probe into the incident. The probe should include the points raised by Rohit Pawar. If the real facts are brought before the public, it will help everyone know how these aircraft companies operate and how they maintain their fleet.”

At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rohit Pawar raised several questions. “Ajit dada was supposed to travel by a car… Why was he forced to take a plane. Why were both the pilots changed at the last minute? Who issued the maintenance certificate to VSR company aircraft and why is that report not being made public,” he asked.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sergei Ryabkov
Hope US-India trade agreement won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement