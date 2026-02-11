Congress, AAP back doubts raised by Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar plane crash

The Maharashtra unit of Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday backed MLA Rohit Pawar over the doubts raised by him on the plane crash involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Both the parties said there should be a thorough investigation into the incident, including into the allegations made by the MLA.

“There is logic in what Rohit Pawar is saying. He has raised doubts over the plane crash. The Black Box of the plane has been recovered and therefore the truth should come out as to what exactly happened…Allegations and doubts raised by Rohit Pawar should be probed,” said Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.