Congress, AAP back doubts raised by Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar plane crash

The Maharashtra unit of Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday backed MLA Rohit Pawar over the doubts raised by him on the plane crash involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Both the parties said there should be a thorough investigation into the incident, including into the allegations made by the MLA.
“There is logic in what Rohit Pawar is saying. He has raised doubts over the plane crash. The Black Box of the plane has been recovered and therefore the truth should come out as to what exactly happened…Allegations and doubts raised by Rohit Pawar should be probed,” said Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.
The Congress said a thorough probe into the incident should be carried out and all facts should be placed in public domain.
Similarly, AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, ”Rohit Pawar has rightly raised several doubts into the plane crash. There is some truth in what he is saying. The government has already launched a probe into the incident. The probe should include the points raised by Rohit Pawar. If the real facts are brought before the public, it will help everyone know how these aircraft companies operate and how they maintain their fleet.”
At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rohit Pawar raised several questions. “Ajit dada was supposed to travel by a car… Why was he forced to take a plane. Why were both the pilots changed at the last minute? Who issued the maintenance certificate to VSR company aircraft and why is that report not being made public,” he asked.
