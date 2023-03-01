Cong seeks Patil’s resignation as HC pulls up police for FIRs against party worker

A DAY after Bombay High Court directed the city police to quash FIRs registered against a Congress worker for posting a video on state minister Chandrakant Patil’s alleged objectionable remarks against social reformers, the Congress on Tuesday sought resignation of the BJP leader “on moral grounds” while accusing him of putting pressure on the administration to file false case against the party worker.

The Bombay HC on Monday quashed and set aside two FIRs registered by Pune police against political activist Sandeep Kudale for posting a video on Patil’s remarks on social reformers Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil.

Pointing out that the court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the police officer who registered the FIR, state Congress vice-president Mohan Joshi said, “All this happened because of minister Chandrakant Patil”. He added: “Patil should be sacked from the state cabinet as the court judgment indicates that misuse of power was done in the case.”

State Congress leader Ramesh Iyer said the FIR was filed with malafide intention. “It was a false case with political vendetta,” he said.

City Congress chief Arvind Shinde said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was behind the “harassment” of the Congress worker by the police.

“The Congress worker and his family had to suffer a lot due to the wrong case filed against him. Patil should apologise in writing to the family of the Congress worker,” Shinde said.

The city Congress chief further said the police should also file an FIR against a BJP worker who allegedly ransacked the Congress office in the past, adding the party would approach the court in the matter.

Advertisement

Senior leader Abhay Chhajed said, “The administration, irrespective of the political party in power, should not work under pressure or they are going to suffer the most.” Kudale said he was facing one more case in which he has been accused of “causing problem to government officials in performing their duty”, adding that this matter too is being challenged in court.