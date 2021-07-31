Pune: Congress to organise events showcasing contributions during Independence in bid to revive party

In an attempt to the revive the party’s foothold in Pune, the Congress has decided to showcase its contributions during the freedom movement by putting up hoardings in prominent places across the city ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

Pune city was a considered to be the Congress’s bastion for long. In 2007, the NCP dislodged it from power during the Pune Municipal Corporation polls. Now, it has only nine corporators in the 164-member general body of the corporation with the BJP being the single-largest party.

The Congress party has decided that it will put up hoardings, display pictures of the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement, Bardoli Satyagraha along with photos depicting Mahatma Gandhi imprisoned in Yerwada Jail during the Quit India movement. Lokmanya Tilak’s famous speech during his trial, where he had given the slogan “Swaraj is my Birth Right and I shall have it”, will also feature in one of the hoardings.

The hoardings are part of the Congress’s 15-days-long “Vyarth na ho Balidan” (Sacrifice should not go in vain) function that starts on August 1. The state units of the Congress have organised various programmes in all the districts of Maharashtra to highlight the contribution of the party during the Independence movement.

“The Congress Party had played a pivotal role during the freedom movement. The programmes will enlighten people about our freedom movements,” Congress spokesperson of Pune Ramesh Iyer said.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole will inaugurate the programme on August 1 at the Lokmanya Tilak Sabhagruha, Kesariwada, in Pune. It will be attended by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. He will felicitate freedom fighters Vasantrao Joshi, Usha Desai and family members of freedom fighters Lokmanya Tilak, Shivram Rajguru, Narayan Dabhade, Babu Genu, N S Phadke, Kakasaheb Gadgil, Keshavrao Jedhe, Shankarrao More and Lilatai Merchant.

On August 9, 1942, a 16-year-old boy, Narayan Dabhade, had come to hoist the tricolour at the Congress Bhavan and was shot dead by the police. The same scene would be recreated on August 9 to inform people about landmark events during our freedom struggle.

The party will also visit the homes of freedom fighters, organise cycle rallies from different places in the city that were related to the freedom struggle, screen of short films, and take out torch rally on August 14.