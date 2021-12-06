Conference on ‘Recent Innovation & Challenges in Aerospace, Defence Related Mechanisms’ concludes

THE Pune chapter of Indian National Society for Aerospace and Related Mechanisms (INSARM) organised a three-day national conference in Pune between December 2 and 4 on the theme ‘Recent Innovation and Challenges in Aerospace and Defence Related Mechanisms.’

The conference, titled ‘ARMS-21’, was organised in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The sessions of the conference were held at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium and DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pashan.

Organisers said that more than 375 delegates from DRDO, ISRO, industries, academia and colleges across India participated in the conference. On the first day, a tutorial was held for aspiring students, scientists, technologists and researchers. Informative discussions and talks were given by leading academicians and researchers in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace and related mechanisms.

For the inaugural session, Lt Gen DB Shekatkar was present as the Guest of Honour while the inaugural address was delivered by DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy.