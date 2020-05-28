Use conference call, video tools to hold staff meetings: PMC

Pune Municipal Corporation. (File) Pune Municipal Corporation. (File)

As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 in civic offices, the PMC has urged staff to carry out official communication through teleconferencing, videoconferencing, email and WhatsApp, instead of meetings where physical presence is required.

“Meetings of civic employees or officers in the PMC should be convened only if necessary. Instead of holding meetings that require physical attendance, they should be conducted through teleconferencing or videoconferencing. Administrative work and correspondence should be carried out through official email, WhatsApp and other technological tools,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, adding that sending hard copies of files and documents to other offices should be avoided as much as possible.

She said if it was urgent to call a meeting for administrative purposes, then there should not be more than 10 staff or officers for the meeting and everyone should be wearing a mask with one-metre gap between seats. “If more than 10 civic staff or officers are needed for a meeting, then permission has to be taken from appropriate authority. The old general body hall in the main building should be used for the meetings,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd