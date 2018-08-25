Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Condolence meet for Kerala flood victims to be held in Pune

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: August 25, 2018 6:03:17 am
Kerala floods: Five airlines offer to carry relief goods for free An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala. (Source: REUTERS)
City-based Kairali Charitable Trust will organise a condolence meet on Saturday, to show solidarity to Kerala flood victims.

Nearly 200 lives were lost in the floods, triggered by heavy rains, which hit the state last week. The deluge has left lakhs of people homeless.

In this time of destruction caused in Kerala, most Malayalis and Kerala associations in the city have decided do away with Onam celebrations, which is on August 25.

The meet will be held at Netaji Subhash Mangal Karyalaya near Anna Magar College on Manjari Road in Hadapsar from 6 pm.

