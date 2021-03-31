Conditions for heat wave developing as north and northwest India brace for warmer summer: IMD

Since the start of this week, many places in north and northwest India including Mumbai, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius. (File)

Summer season this year is likely to be warmer over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the north, along with Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This was stated in the latest ‘Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures over India – April to June’ report released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Hot conditions are particularly forecast during this season over west Rajasthan, Delhi, Odisha and western Uttar Pradesh, where the maximum temperature anomaly could range anywhere between 0.30 to 0.62 degrees above normal throughout the season.

The Met department has said normal day temperatures would prevail over other regions along central, east and south peninsular India during April to June.

With the weakening La Nina conditions — though it is expected to last till June — the atmospheric conditions are becoming favourable for heat wave conditions. La Nina is an ocean phenomenon related to the Pacific Ocean, during which the sea surface temperature recorded along the equatorial Pacific remains cooler than normal. La Nina is known to influence global temperatures.

Since the start of this week, many places in north and northwest India including Mumbai, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Bhubaneshwar remained the hottest city in India, with a maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius.

This year, normal heat waves are forecast over the Core Heat wave Zone covering over 10 states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Telangana, among others.

With the likelihood of active thunderstorms during these three months, the night time temperature over most southern states would be above normal. Normal temperatures during night are expected over north, northwest, central and east India till June.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.