Condemn Narayan Rane’s arrest, will hold state-wide agitations against it: Chandrakant Patil

Extending support to Union minister Narayan Rane after his arrest over comments on slapping Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Rane was an asset to the BJP. He also said the BJP will hold agitations across the state to protest the “wrongful arrest”.

“Rane is our asset. Prime Minister Narendra Modi included him in the Union cabinet. He is among the few leaders to be recently given a Cabinet berth. No one is better than Modiji in judging any person,” said Patil

The state BJP chief said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda have extended complete support to Rane. “The Home Minister called up Rane to extend the support of BJP,” he said.

“The BJP doesn’t accept the remarks made by Rane about the chief minister but the party stands against the wrong arrest. He has a different style of speaking. Everyone has their own style. A few senior party leaders were caught in controversy over their style but it was understood later. Rane has an aggressive character and it can’t be changed at this age… but the party leaders will talk to him,” he adedd.

“We condemn the way Rane was arrested. The BJP will hold intense agitations across the state. Violence is not our culture but we will hold intense agitations so that no one will dare to do such things again. This is the first time that an Union minister has been arrested by those who have come to power in an unnatural way. They are troubling others but it will not last long,” said Patil.

He further said that the Shiv Sena chief is not able to understand that his two alliance partners have succeeded in breaking the friendship of saffron parties and creating enmity between them.