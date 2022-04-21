Con men cheat investors of Rs 12 crore via fake poultry firm website, YouTube channel

AN OFFENCE has been lodged against online fraudsters for allegedly cheating several investors of over Rs 12 crore by creating a bogus website and YouTube channel using the name and logo of a leading poultry firm.

Police said in January this year, a fraudulent website and YouTube channel was launched by the con men using the name, logo and photographs of owners of a leading poultry firm.

The con men posted a fake advertisement regarding an investment scheme on the website and YouTube channel.

They appealed to the people to invest money in the company and assured them of lucrative financial returns every week.

Several persons invested money by making online payments into the fraudulent scheme, but did not get any returns.

“After realising it was a fraudulent deal, the company approached the police and lodged an FIR. We have booked the accused associated with the fraudulent website and YouTube channel under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. So far, it is known that a fraud of about Rs 12 crore has taken place,” said Police Inspector Vijay Khomne, the investigating officer.