Complete lockdown in Mira Bhayander, Thane for 10 days

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will observe a total lockdown for 10 days beginning July 1 and 2, respectively, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in these urban centres.

On June 3 when lockdown rules were eased in Maharashtra, TMC had reported 4,019 cases and 84 deaths. Since then, while the number of cases has increased by 139 per cent to 9,644, fatalities have jumped by 275 per cent to 315.

Mira Bhayander, meanwhile, has registered a 385 per cent jump in the number of Covid-19 cases during the same period – from 699 to 3,396 cases. Its fatality rate has increased by 861 per cent – from 13 to 125 deaths during the same period.

While lakhs of people who work in Mumbai stay within the jurisdiction of these two municipal corporations, authorities said only government employees and staffers of private companies involved in essential services will be allowed to travel to Mumbai for work.

In Mira Bhayandar, the lockdown will begin from 5 pm on Wednesday and continue till July 10 midnight. Apart from relaxations granted to pharmaceutical companies and milk shops – between 5 am and 10 am – all other shops will remain closed.

People can order in eatables like vegetables and meat between 9 am to 11 pm. At present, there are 812 active positive cases in the area.

On Monday, TMC had first announced and then deferred a complete lockdown in Thane. On Tuesday, however, it issued an order announcing a lockdown from July 2 to 12, with minor exceptions for industrial units.

While by and large, people have been advised to remain indoors unless there is an emergency and shops apart from those selling essential supplies have been asked to remain shut, leeway has been given to some industrial units to remain open, especially those linked with pharmaceutical units and

farming.

An order issued by TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said the lockdown will be begin from 7 am on Thursday and end on 7 am on July 12. It added that apart from availing emergency services and purchasing perishable goods, people should not step out of their houses.

Those found violating home quarantine rules will be sent to a TMC quarantine centre.

