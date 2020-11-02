Compared with September, October sees 70% drop in Covid-19 cases in PCMC areas

According to the PCMC health department, in July, there were close to 22,000 positive cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Representational)

Compare with September, October recorded a staggering 70 per cent drop in Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The civic administration, however, reiterated that it is too early to say the situation is fully under control.

“Till Diwali is over, we cannot say the Covid-19 situation has been fully controlled. But it is true that the situation is improving day by day,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

According to the PCMC health department, in July, there were close to 22,000 positive cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In August, in a sharp rise, the number of positive cases recorded were 28,233 while the situation was similar in September when 28,518 were recorded. In October, however, 9,026 cases were recorded. By the end of September, the total number of positive cases stood at 78,714, while by the end of October, total cases stood at 87,740.

” October has witnessed a big drop of around 70 per cent. Though the overall positivity rate remains 22 per cent, this month, the positivity rate is just around 8 per cent,” Hardikar said.

In September, Pimpri-Chinchwad was reporting 1,000 to 1,300 positive cases daily. In October, between 100 and 300 cases were reported daily. On most days, fewer than 200 cases were reported, said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.

The PCMC chief said the recovery rate had also improved significantly. “As of now, we have a recovery rate of 95 per cent. The mortality rate remains 1.7 per cent,” he said, adding that the doubling rate stood at around 400 days. So far, Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 1,511 deaths of Covid deaths.

Stating that the civic body had started raising awareness on avoiding the possibility of a second wave of infections, Hardikar said, “The possibility of cases rising during Diwali cannot be ruled out. And, therefore, we have launched an awareness drive to ensure that people maintain distancing and do not mingle under the guise of the festive period. Each person will have to take up the responsibility, only then will we be able to keep coronavirus at bay.”

