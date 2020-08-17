Compared to same period last year: Fewer suicide cases registered in Pune during March-July lockdown period

The study was conducted by the SNDT Arts and Commerce College for Women, Pune, with the help of Pune City Police. (Representational)

A study has revealed that the number of suicide cases filed in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police during the Covid-19 lockdown period between March and July this year is lower compared to the number of cases registered in the same period last year.

The study was conducted by the SNDT Arts and Commerce College for Women, Pune, with the help of Pune City Police.

During a press conference on Monday, Dr Madhav Kulkarni, Dr Manasee Rajhans and Vasanti Joshi of SNDT College, in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave and Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh, revealed the details of the study.

According to the study, between March and July 2019, the number of suicide cases registered with 30 police stations of Pune City Police was 305 (including 226 males, 78 females and one transgender). Between March and July 2020, the number of suicide cases in these 30 police stations was 264 (including 198 males and 66 females).

Analysing the financial condition of the victims, the study found that of of the 305 suicides in March-July 2019, 77 victims were poor, 163 belonged to the middle class, four were from rich families, and no information could be obtained on the remaining 74 victims. Among 264 suicides in the same period in 2020, 89 victims were poor, 136 were from a middle- class background, six were rich, and no information was available about 33 victims.

Among the cases in 2019, 32 victims were in the 0-20 age group age group, 177 between 20-40 age group, 60 between 40-60 age group, 18 between 60-80 years, three in the 80-100 age group, and no information was obtained about 13 victims.

Of the 265 suicides in 2020, 27 victims were in the 0-20 age group, 160 in the 20-40 age group, 53 in the 40-60 age group, 15 in the 60-80 age group, two in the 80-100 age group, and no information was obtained about five victims.

The study also revealed that in 2019, 305 suicides included 40 due to illness, 77 due to domestic disputes, 10 due to love affair, 45 due to addiction, 12 due to financial problems, 60 due to depression, while no reasons were identified in 61 cases. In 2020, the 264 suicides included 29 due to illness, 42 due to domestic disputes, five due to love affairs, 33 due to addiction, nine due to financial problems, 38 due to depression, while no reasons were identified in 61 cases.

The report concluded, “In the Covid-19 lockdown, suicides in Pune have shown a significant decline. However, no associations of this decline can be established with age, gender, source of income and economic strata of the victims. The main factors or causes of suicide attempts and means used also have no significant association with the decline. By logic of elimination, it can be inferred that the decline has direct association with the lockdown and Covid-19 phenomenon.”

Speaking to mediapersons, Vasanti Joshi of SNDT College said that due to the lockdown, the situation was such that one probably might not think about the extreme step because of reasons like presence of family members at home and increased visibility of police personnel across the city. Joshi also said that fear of Covid- 19 was so high that other kinds of depressions may have taken a backstage.

