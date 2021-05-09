Commodore Rawal takes command of INS Shivaji

Commodore Arvind Rawal on Saturday assumed the command of INS Shivaji, Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute located at Lonavala near Pune. He has succeeded Commodore Ravnish Seth, who moved to the Directorate of Marine Engineering at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Commodore Rawal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1992. The Commodore underwent the Basic Engineering Course (BEC) and the Marine Engineering Specialisation Course at INS Shivaji, where he excelled in both the courses. He holds a BSc and BTech degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University and a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the Institute of Armament Technology (IAT), Pune and the prestigious Naval War College, Goa.

Prior to assuming command of INS Shivaji, he was Additional Principal Director at Directorate of Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters. His tours of duty encompass several important assignments, prestigious courses and challenging tenures at sea, ashore and overseas.