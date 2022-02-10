scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Standing Committee rejects PMC proposal for property tax hike

The civic administration had also estimated that an amount of Rs 2,332 crore will be collected via property tax after inclusion of authorised properties in the 23 villages recently merged in civic jurisdiction.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 10, 2022 5:43:41 am
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), property tax hike, pune property tax hike, Maharashtra government, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn a proposal tabled before the standing committee, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had said that property tax was last hiked in 2015 and after that, the civic general body has not given permission for tax hike on properties in the city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee on Wednesday rejected the civic administration’s proposal to hike property tax by 11 per cent for 2022-23.

In a proposal tabled before the standing committee, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had said that property tax was last hiked in 2015 and after that, the civic general body has not given permission for tax hike on properties in the city. “The tax hike has been proposed considering the available revenue source and the need of funds for capital expenditure. The proposed hike will increase the revenue of PMC by Rs 160 crore,” he had said.

The civic administration had also estimated that an amount of Rs 2,332 crore will be collected via property tax after inclusion of authorised properties in the 23 villages recently merged in civic jurisdiction.

Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane said, “The tax hike proposal has been rejected by the standing committee. The ruling BJP has not allowed any hike in property tax since it came to power. We want to increase property tax revenue by reducing leakages in tax collection instead of collecting more from regular tax payers.”

Meanwhile, the standing committee also decided to continue to give a rebate in property tax for those who pay their taxes between April 1 and May 31. A tax rebate will also be given to those who implement projects such as vermicomposting, solar energy and rainwater harvesting in their properties.

