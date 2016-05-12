Committed to ensuring safety of women, says Pune police chief

Sunita Patil, a resident Pashan, recieved her stolen jewelry backs on Wednesday three months after they were allegedly stolen by burglars from her house. The police handed over jewelry worth Rs 78.21 lakh to citizens who had lost them to miscreants. Express Photo by Sandeep Daundkar,Pune,11.05.2016 Sunita Patil, a resident Pashan, recieved her stolen jewelry backs on Wednesday three months after they were allegedly stolen by burglars from her house. The police handed over jewelry worth Rs 78.21 lakh to citizens who had lost them to miscreants. Express Photo by Sandeep Daundkar,Pune,11.05.2016

City Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla asserted on Wednesday that a woman should feel safe any time of the day and shouldn’t be worried about venturing out late in the night. She said this at the sidelines of an event organised by Pune Police where recovered ornaments and valuables were returned to their lawful owners. The goods were recovered by police from thieves, chain snatchers and burglars.

“It doesn’t matter at what time a woman goes out, be it 1 am, 2 am or 4 am. She has to feel safe. It’s our responsibility to rein in antisocial and criminal elements,” Shukla said. At the event, jewellery worth Rs 78.31 lakh was returned to the owners, mostly women, who had lost them to chain snatchers and thieves.

“I am really indebted to the police. I am 87 years old and my husband is 93. You can appreciate what significance it’s timely recovery has for me. It’s also special occasion for me that I’m getting this at the hands of a woman commissioner,” said a senior citizen who was handed over her mangal sutra by Shukla.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App