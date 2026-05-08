Committed to achieving fully central govt deemed university status: Deccan College Chancellor

Biomedical scientist Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan has been appointed Chancellor of Deccan College. He aims to secure central government deemed university status for the 200-year-old heritage institution.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneMay 8, 2026 08:16 PM IST
deccan college chancellor Dr Bhushan PatwardhanThe newly appointed Chancellor envisions transforming the historic research institute into a national center of excellence for Indian Knowledge Systems and heritage sciences.
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With a legacy spanning more than 200 years, Deccan College is far more than an educational institution, it stands as a proud symbol of India’s rich cultural and civilisational heritage, Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, who will take charge as Chancellor of Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, said.

He strongly believes that as Maharashtra advances the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Deccan College will play a vital role in strengthening Indian Knowledge Systems and placing Bharat-centred humanities at the core of higher education.

“In pursuit of this vision, I remain fully committed to working with the government towards securing the status of a fully central government-funded Deemed University, enabling the institution to further strengthen its infrastructure, faculty, research capabilities, and academic programmes,” Dr Patwardhan told The Indian Express.

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A government resolution on May 7 announced the appointment of Dr Patwardhan, who has served previously as Vice Chairman of University Grants Commission. Patwardhan has been appointed for a term of five years and will take charge on Saturday. The post of Chancellor had remained vacant since the demise of Dr Bibek Debroy in November 2024.

Deccan College (Post Graduate and Research Institute), founded in 1821, has a distinguished alumni list including freedom fighters, scholars and scientists. It is a renowned centre for advanced research in archaeology, linguistics and Sanskrit. Dr Patwardhan said he was deeply honoured and delighted to assume the responsibility of serving as its Chancellor and expressed his gratitude to the Maharashtra government for the trust and opportunity bestowed upon him.

“Renowned for its distinguished contributions to archaeology, linguistics, Indology, Sanskrit, and the humanities, Deccan College possesses tremendous potential to evolve into a national Centre of Excellence in humanities, cultural studies, and heritage sciences. I envision the institution emerging as a premier centre of leadership, shaping the future of education, research, and innovation in these critical disciplines across the nation,” Dr Patwardhan told The Indian Express.

Dr Patwardhan is a biomedical scientist who has made impactful contributions in traditional medicine research, higher education and institutional governance. He headed the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at Savitribai Phule Pune University where he also set up a Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health and holds distinguished Professor positions at IIT Kharagpur and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

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He served as Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council Executive Committee, Vice Chairman of UGC and Chairman in Charge of the Indian Council of Social Science Research. He is also a member of the World Health Organisation’s Strategic and Technology Advisory Group on Traditional Medicine.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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