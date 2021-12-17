Commissioner of Maharashtra exam council arrested over malpractices

The Pune city police have arrested the Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for his alleged involvement in malpractices in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

Tukaram Supe was arrested by the cybercrime wing after he was questioned on Thursday. Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police officer from the cybercrime branch confirmed his arrest.

A series of malpractices in the TET came to light during a probe into an alleged paper leak ahead of the examination for recruitment to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The Pune city police had earlier arrested six persons for allegedly attempting to leak question papers of the MHADA recruitment exam which was scheduled to take place on December 12. In the wake of the arrests, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had announced postponement of the examination.