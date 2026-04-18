Commercial vehicles’ manual fitness tests deadline extended till Oct

With the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we presented this issue to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (left), who responded immediately by granting this extension, said Murlidhar Mohol (right) in a post on X. (Photo: X/@mohol_murlidhar)

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday granted an extension for manual fitness tests for commercial vehicles until October 2026, offering relief to drivers and operators affected by the mandatory Automated Testing Station (ATS) system.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the decision was taken following representations highlighting the difficulties faced by transporters due to the lack of ATS infrastructure in several regions, including Pune.

“Rickshaw drivers and small-scale transporters constitute the backbone of our society. It had come to my notice that technical glitches within the ATS system were jeopardising their livelihoods. Our primary objective was to ensure that these hard-working citizens did not suffer any losses. With the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we presented this issue to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who responded immediately by granting this extension. This decision will support nearly 15 lakh families across the state,” Mohol said.