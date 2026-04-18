Commercial vehicles’ manual fitness tests deadline extended till Oct

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday granted an extension for manual fitness tests for commercial vehicles until October 2026, offering relief to drivers and operators affected by the mandatory Automated Testing Station (ATS) system.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the decision was taken following representations highlighting the difficulties faced by transporters due to the lack of ATS infrastructure in several regions, including Pune.
“Rickshaw drivers and small-scale transporters constitute the backbone of our society. It had come to my notice that technical glitches within the ATS system were jeopardising their livelihoods. Our primary objective was to ensure that these hard-working citizens did not suffer any losses. With the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we presented this issue to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who responded immediately by granting this extension. This decision will support nearly 15 lakh families across the state,” Mohol said.
Fitness tests for commercial vehicles in multiple districts, including Pune, had come to a halt mid-March after the Centre mandated that such tests be conducted only through automated testing stations (ATS). However, several regional transport office (RTO) jurisdictions in Maharashtra are yet to put these facilities into operation.
The absence of functional ATS infrastructure across 11 RTO regions led to a complete standstill in the vehicle fitness certification process, affecting auto rickshaws, taxis, school buses and tempos. The disruption resulted in financial losses for vehicle owners and operators who depend on timely renewals to keep their vehicles on the road.
The ATS system was introduced by the Centre to enhance road safety and standardise vehicle fitness testing through automation. However, the transition exposed gaps in readiness at the state level, leading to what transporters described as a technical bottleneck.
Welcoming the extension, Bapu Bhave, president of the Vidyarthi Vahatuk Sanghatana, said, “Due to technical glitches within the ATS system causing pending fitness tests, our business had come to a complete standstill. This extension is a much-needed relief. We had discussions with Minister Murlidhar Mohol, and he intervened with the Ministry of Road Transport. We urge all vehicle drivers to ensure their vehicles undergo the mandatory fitness inspection at the appointed time.”