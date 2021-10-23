Come out of online learning mode, prepare to go back to on-campus classes: Minister

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who interacted with students at the College of Engineering, Pune on Friday, advised them to come out of the online learning mode and observed that though colleges have resumed on-campus classes in Maharashtra since October 20, attendance in classrooms has been low.

With college administrations are currently offering a blended mode of teaching, both offline and online, he said college managements and students should prepare themselves for offline classes, as was the norm before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said many students have requested him to continue with online examinations, especially since the results were quite good last year, but Samant reminded students that the online learning mode and examinations were in response to the pandemic, and not the norm.

Addressing a press conference held on Friday at CoEP after the interaction with students, Samant said it has been observed that many students were not turning up for physical classes in colleges as they were not fully vaccinated. The Maharashtra government has mandated that only fully vaccinated students should be allowed to attend offline lectures.

“Hence, a massive vaccination drive, Mission Yuva Swasthya, has been planned specially for college students. It will be on from October 25 to November 2 and our target is to vaccinate 40 lakh students in more than 5,000 colleges of Maharashtra,” he said.

The joint director of education has asked colleges to compile and send a list of all vaccinated students, those with one dose and two doses, after which the drive will take place.

Asked about reopening of hostels and canteens since a large number of outstation students depend on them, the minister said the department is in favor of opening up the same and concerned directors of the Higher and Technical Education Department have been given the responsibility to review facilities and open them up.

Speaking on other issues, Samant said the Maharashtra government had appointed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Dr Raghunath Mashelkar to suggest recommendations on how to adapt the New Education Policy for the state.