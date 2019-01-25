Two doctors, assistant from Columbia Asia Hospital booked over ‘injection that caused infection, hospitalisation’

The Pune City Police has registered an offence against two doctors and an assistant at the Columbia Asia Hospital in Kharadi for allegedly causing an infection, while administering a painkiller via an injection, to a 27-year-old man.

The alleged incident took place in July last year when the patient, Karanjeet Bhatti, had visited the hospital to treat minor back injuries that he sustained after a fall. In his complaint, Bhatti said he suffered serious health issues due to the infection, couldn’t go back to work and eventually lost his job.

Police had sought medical opinion on the matter from an expert committee at Sassoon General Hospital. After the panel submitted its report last month, police booked two doctors of Columbia Asia Hospital and an assistant.

As per the complaint, on July 12 last year, Bhatti, who worked at a BPO then, fell off the stairs in his office and sustained minor back injuries. His colleagues had taken him to Columbia Asia Hospital in Kharad, where the doctors directed an assistant to administer a painkiller through an injection. He was also prescribed other medicines and allowed to go home.

Bhatti said two days after the incident, he developed an abscess in the lower back, where the injection had been administered, apparently due to an infection. Bhatti alleged in the complaint that his condition worsened soon and he had to be hospitalised. He said he couldn’t go back to work for three months and lost his job.

Bhatti claimed that he had to spend a total of Rs 1.5 lakh on his treatment. His mother had submitted a complaint application at the Chandan Nagar police station on July 31.

“Last month, we received a report from the expert committee, which opined that proper care was not taken while giving the painkiller injection, which led to Bhatti developing the gluteal abscess due to an infection. So, as per the complaint application, we have booked the doctors who oversaw Bhatti’s treatment when he was admitted to the hospital for minor injuries, and the assistant who gave the injection,” said Police Sub-Inspector Raghunath Sodanwar, who is investigating the case.

Dr Viju Rajan, general manager of Columbia Asia Hospital, said, “Bhatti had come to the Emergency on July 12, 2018, around 8 pm with a history of backache, after a fall from stairs, around 6.30 pm. He was evaluated clinically by the orthopedician and advised X-ray of the lumbar spine, which did not show any pathology. He was advised an injectable painkiller, followed by oral medication. The patient did not return to us for any further treatment. We were informed that he underwent treatment elsewhere for a gluteal abscess. If the patient approaches us with all the records, we will be able to evaluate and offer him all medical assistance based on his current status.”