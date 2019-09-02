College student says abducted by three men, raped

A 21-year-old college student has filed a complaint with police saying she was abducted by three men from a traffic square on Friday morning, when she was going to college, and raped.

According to the FIR registered on Saturday, the abduction took place between 7 am and 8.15 am at a traffic junction next near a flyover.

Three men who came in an autorickshaw approached her from behind and gagged her with a handkerchief, after which she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found herself on a footpath. She told the police that some local residents helped her reach a hospital. She also called her uncle to the hospital, the complaint stated.

A police officer said: “We have filed a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against three unidentified suspects. We have launched a detailed probe and are looking into all possible clues.”

Police officers said the girl has given some basic information about the clothing of the suspects. Police teams are also looking at footage from security cameras in the area.