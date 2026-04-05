College student murdered in Saswad, friend held

Police said the student went to her college on April 1, but did not return. (File image)

A 22-year-old college student was murdered at Khanawdi village near Saswad in Pune district, following which Pune rural police arrested a youth, who surrendered after the crime on April 1.

The accused was identified as Aniket Jadhav, police said.

The deceased was a third year B Sc student at a college in Saswad. An FIR in the case was registered at the Saswad police station based on the complaint by the student’s father.

Police said the student went to her college on April 1, but did not return. Family members searched for her, but after failing to trace her, they approached the police. Meanwhile, she was found dead, with injuries on her body, at a secluded spot in Khanawal in the night.