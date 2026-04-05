College student murdered in Saswad, friend held

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A 22-year-old college student was murdered at Khanawdi village near Saswad in Pune district, following which Pune rural police arrested a youth, who surrendered after the crime on April 1.
The accused was identified as Aniket Jadhav, police said.
The deceased was a third year B Sc student at a college in Saswad. An FIR in the case was registered at the Saswad police station based on the complaint by the student’s father.
Police said the student went to her college on April 1, but did not return. Family members searched for her, but after failing to trace her, they approached the police. Meanwhile, she was found dead, with injuries on her body, at a secluded spot in Khanawal in the night.
According to police, Aniket and the victim belonged to the same area. They were in a relationship, but after knowing about it, her family had asked her to stay away from him due to his alleged criminal background, police said.
A probe revealed that the accused allegedly called her over phone on the evening of April 1, after she left her college. He allegedly took her to Khanawdi, saying he wanted to speak to her. But then, suspecting that she was talking to some other person, he allegedly thrashed her and strangled her, causing her death at the spot, police said.
The accused surrendered at the police station. A court remanded him to police custody till April 7 for further investigation.
Police Inspector Kumar Kadam said the accused had a previous criminal record. He was booked in a case of mobile theft and molestation in the past, police said.
Meanwhile, activists of different organisations demanded stern legal action against the accused.