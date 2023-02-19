scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
College student dies, two injured in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Police said all three studied at a college in Loni Kalbhor

Police have booked the unidentified car driver under sections 304a, 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. (Express Photo)
A 20-year-old woman, a student of a college, died in a road accident at Manjari on Pune-Solapur highway recently. Police have identified her as Palak Shivhare, who used to stay in Loni Kalbhor.

Her friend Chinmay Pande (21) has lodged an FIR at Hadapsar police station.
Police said Palak was going to Pune railway station with her friends Pande and Bhavesh Patil on a motorcycle in the early hours on February 15. Around 2 am, a speeding car knocked them down near Shewalewadi Naka in Manjari on the Pune-Solapur highway.

While Palak died in the mishap, Pande and Patil were injured. Police said all three studied at a college in Loni Kalbhor. Palak wanted to go to her native place from the railway station.

Police have booked the unidentified car driver under sections 304a, 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 02:45 IST
