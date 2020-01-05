College of Engineering Pune duped of Rs 51 lakh over fraudulent instructions

Police have registered a case against unidentified online fraudsters and persons holding the bank accounts to which the money was transferred under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Police have registered a case against unidentified online fraudsters and persons holding the bank accounts to which the money was transferred under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has allegedly been duped of Rs 51 lakh by fraudsters online, who used an email id similar to that of the college director’s to pocket the money. The incident took place in October last year, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between October 8 and 22, 2018, but it is only now that CoEP employee Sachin Jadhav has lodged an FIR in this case at the Cyber police station.

According to a press release issued by the Pune City Police on Saturday, Jadhav received emails from an address similar to the email id of the CoEP director. Police said the email had instructions for making payments for various purposes, and believing that these were official instructions, Rs 51 lakh was transferred to various bank accounts (details of which were given in the fraudulent emails) through different transactions.

Inspector Rajkumar Waghchaure, who is investigating the case, said, “The probe is on and more details cannot be shared at this stage.” Police have registered a case against unidentified online fraudsters and persons holding the bank accounts to which the money was transferred under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

